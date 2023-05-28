Who Was Pieter Swart? Vancouver Doctor Dies While Climbing Mount Everest

The breaking news is coming about the Vancouver doctor. As per reports, the doctor died when he was trying to climb Mount Everest. This news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention on the social media platform. The doctor who recently died was name Pieter Swart. This is a piece of very sad and heartbreaking news for everyone a doctor lost his life while he was climbing Everest. Further, his news is circulating on the internet. People have many quarrires regarding this news. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page until the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, a Vancouver doctor died. He was an anesthesiologist at UBC and Vancouver General Hospital. He passed away on Thursday when he was completing his lifelong dream. Before, his demise he also shared a picture of when he was climbing Mount Everest. As per reports, he died on Thursday. He died when he was coming from Camp IV. This Camp is one of the highest Camps. Further, Pieter Swart died due to respiratory issues. He was working at the University of British Columbia’s anesthesiology department. He was a professor at this university.

Who Was Pieter Swart?

Moreover, this is a very sad and heartbreaking news. It was his dream to climb Mount Everest. He was the 9th person who is climbing on the Mount Everest. He lost his life when he was completing his dream of being on top of the world. He really loved to do adventurous things. He was an insatiable wanderlust. after, coming to his death news people are paying tribute to the doctor. His demise is gone viral on the social media platform. He died when he was completing his lifelong dream. It was his dream to climb Mount Everest.

As per reports, he was 63 years old when he passed away. He died on Thursday. After, the investigation from his friends and family, it was his dream to summit the highest mountain in the world. Mount Everest is the highest mountain in the world. It has always been his dream to climb mountains. This is a very unexpected death. His wife’s name is Suretha Swart. The couple grew up in South Africa and lived in Canada. They were living in Canada for the past few years. This is a very tough time for his family. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.