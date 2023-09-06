Who was Piloo Reporter? The First Among Neutral Umpires, Passed Away, Obituary

Piloo Dara Reporter is no more and his death news is making headlines on the news channels. He was an Indian International cricket umpire and now his death news is continuously running on the top of the social media pages. He passed away on 3 September 2023 and his death news is creating a great buzz. Many popular personalities are expressing thier sadness for his loss and mourning for him. His family members and loved ones broke down after his demise. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information about his death and also talk about himself.

He was a pioneer of neutral umpiring who officiated in historic Test matches and the 1992 World Cup. His death was shared by the cricket community and announced through a post on Twitter. His death post was shared by VVS Laxman on his Twitter account. According to the reports, he passed away on Sunday 3 September 2023 and he was 84 years old at the time of his demise. He took his last breath at his home located in Thane, Mumbai, India. The cause of his death is not revealed yet and no one of his family members has shared the exact cause of his death. Lots of unverified rumors are flowing about his death cause.

Who was Piloo Reporter?

It is shared that he died due to his long old age but it is not officially announced. He was suffering from cerebral contusions and was bedridden for a long time. He was a beloved member and was survived by his family members including his wife and two daughters. He was born on 24 September 1938 in Bombay, British India which is now called India. He became a successful Indian international cricket umpire who worked for three decades of his life. He will be always missed by his loved ones for thier deep love.

His complete name was Piloo Dara Reporter but he is mostly known by his short name "PD". Social media is flooded with tributes for him and many popular personalities are expressing thier sorrows for his loss. He was the umpire in 14 Test matches and 22 One Day Internationals in his career of umpire. He became the first neutral umpire in cricket history during the Pakistan versus West Indies series in 1986, and he also umpired in seven matches during the 1992 World Cup. Presently, no details have been mentioned about his funeral and final rites.