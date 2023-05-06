Who Was Poppy Massey? TikToker’s Daughter Poppy Massey Passed Away, Obituary

There is shocking news coming forward related to the death of Poppy Massey who was the daughter of Kaylee Massey. She was only 15 months old at the time of her and her death news is getting so much attention on the internet. She was beloved by her family and her family members are expressing their sorrow for her demise. Her mother, Kaylee is a popular social media personality who has a massive amount of fans on her social media accounts. Let us know what happened to her, the cause of her death, and some more information related to her death in this article, so read continuously and completely.

She took her last breath on 30 April 2023 at the hospital and her death news was announced by her mother through the medium of social media. She was alive for a short time period and she died at the age of 15 months. Her mother also shared a brief message about her death. She shared a video about her death but her family didn’t share the cause of her death. The cause of her death is still unknown. She was suffering from an extremely rare genetic condition called TBCD as an infant, which doctors said would shorten her life expectancy. That may be the cause of her death but it is not shared as the exact death cause.

Who Was Poppy Massey?

It is expected that she will live for 3 to 5 years but her death occurred first. She died peacefully in the arms of her family. Her mother shared that she is not feeling well on the day of her death but it was not expected that it is her last day. Kaylee is a social media star and celebrity who carries more than 360k followers on her TikTok and other social media accounts. There is not much information shared about her personal life and about her death detail.

Many social media users express their sorrows for the death of little angel and her death news broke the heart of her family members or loved ones. There is no information about her funeral and final rites events.