Who Was Prafulla Kumar Jena? Indian Scientist Prafulla Kumar Jena Passed Away at 92

Indian Scientist and former director of the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, Dr. Prafulla Kumar Jena sadly passed away at the age of 92. According to the sources, the news of his passing was confirmed by several sources on the Internet. The Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik expressed his deep condolences at the passing of Dr Jena. He was the eminent Odia Scientist who was honored by the Padma Shri from the Government of India in 1977. It is heartbreaking to learn that India lost one of the prominent scientists of the era.

Being a prominent figure in India, Dr. Prafulla Jumar Jena was a close friend of former President APJ Abdul Kalam. Unfortunately, Dr. Jena took his last breath on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at his residence. He was 92 years old at the time of his death. Odisha CM said in a message that Dr Jena was a genius scientist who encouraged, and inspired scientific research, especially in metallurgy. Since the news of his passing was confirmed, other politicians and prominent figures are expressing their deep condolences to his family members who are going through a difficult time. He held previously held the TATA Chair for the Distinguished Professor of Metallurgical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur.

Who Was Prafulla Kumar Jena?

Born as Prafulla Kumar Jena on December 27, 1931, in Odisha, India. He completed his graduation degree in chemistry with honors and a master’s degree in physical chemistry from Utkal University. He transferred his studies to the University of British Columbia where he earned an MA in metallurgical engineering before staying at the university for his doctoral research to earn a PhD. He began his career as a senior scientist in the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Trombay’s metallurgy branch, but later moved there to become a professor of metallurgical engineering.

During his entire career and being a part of several organizations, he earned huge respect and love from his colleagues. He received the National Metallurgist Award in 1969 from the Indian Institute of Metals and also the civilian honor of Padma Shri from the Government of India in 1977. He was also a recipient of several awards such as the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Institution of Engineers Award, Odisha Bigyan Academy Senior Scientist Award, BHU Distinguished Service Award, Times Of India Think Odisha Leadership Award, and others. Dr Jena will be always remembered as a great scientist of India. #RIPPrafullaKumarJena