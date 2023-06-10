Who Was Priya Kumari? Schoolgirl Killed as Bus Hits Two-Wheeler in Guwahati

The breaking news is coming from Guwahati. A piece of very heartbreaking news is coming that a schoolgirl lost her life after being hit by a two-wheeler. She was traveling on the two-wheeler when her vehicle was hit by a bus from another school. This is a very sad and heartbreaking news that she is no more. Currently, this news is on the top of news channel headlines. This news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a schoolgirl died after being hit by another school bus. Further, the police department shared the identification of a late school girl. The girl’s name was Priya Kumar. She was in 11th standard. She was a student of Little Flower School. She was riding on the scooter of her elder sister when the accident happened near the state secretariat. She died on the spot while her elder sister was injured. Following the accident, the school bus sped away but was later seized by the police, an official said.

Who Was Priya Kumari?

Now, people are searching for how the accident happened so let us tell you that as per local reports, the bus was trying to avoid a ditch dug recently in the area when the accident happened. Police cordoned off the area, and said that an investigation was underway. Efforts were on to locate the driver of the bus. Still, the investigation is ongoing. The incident happened around 7:15 am. The accident occurred on Thursday. She was a student at a private school. This news is circulating all around the internet. People are sharing condolence for her family.

According to the initial reports, it is stated that there was a collision between a school bus and the two0-wheeler causing the mishap, but it was later revealed by CCTV footage that the scooter lost control while trying to overtake the school bus from the left side. Further, the CCTV footage went viral on the internet. As the scooter lost control and fell on the road, the schoolgirl also fell and sustained head injuries from the rear wheel of the school bus. Local police claimed they reached out as soon as received the information. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.