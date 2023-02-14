Who Was Priyolina Nath? Guwahati-Based YouTuber Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a young lady has been discovered dead under mysterious circumstances. The lady has been identified as Priyolina Nath. She is no longer among her close ones. Recently this news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many social networking sites. Lots of people are very saddened and shocked by this incident and now this news left many questions in people’s minds. Now many people are very curious to know about Priyolina Nath and what happened to her. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Priyolina Nath was found dead under mysterious events in Guwahati has come to the fore on Monday. The young lady was was a YouTuber who ran a channel called Sanggi Vlogs and on her channel, she posted videos of riding fancy motorbikes on her channel. Based on the report, police said recently she got married. She was a very amazing lady who always helped, other people and now she will be missed by many people. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Who Was Priyolina Nath?

According to the report, a young girl Priyolina Nath had married just three months ago and she had been living in the rented space in Bamunimaidam along with her husband. She was a citizen of Jamugurihat in the Sonitpur district of Assam. Reportedly, police stated Priyolina Nath’s body was found at her residence. Now police started the investigation of the incident. Since the news has come on the internet and as soon as circulated on the internet uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, the family members of the lady have reported that she was murdered. They were informed only after the post-mortem of her body. Responding to the tragic incident, her husband’s mother said, “She was a YouTuber so naturally, she was a free-spirited girl. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by her sudden death. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolences to her and paying tribute to her. Here we have more information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.