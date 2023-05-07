Who Was Quinterious Sullivan? Kansas Wesleyan Football Player Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous football player Quinterious Sullivan has passed away. He was a footballer who played at Kansas Wesleyan University. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday. When his passing news has come on the internet as soon as this news circulated on the social media platfroms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Quinterious Sullivan was a talented player who took part football team and played in seven games last year. He participated actively in Campus Ministry and was a good student, earning honour roll recognition this past fall. He participated in industries connected to the Community Resilience Hub and spent last summer as an intern in the President’s office. Staff members from Campus Ministry and Student Development are already addressing campus needs throughout this period. He was a very famous person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Quinterious Sullivan?

Football player Quinterious Sullivan is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday, 6 May 2023. His sudden demise news has been confirmed by a Kansas Wesleyan University on Facebook. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very broken and they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, there is no information about the news about his cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Quinterious Sullivan was a very talented person who achieved huge respect due to his best work and he will be missed by his close ones. When his passing news went out on the internet it went viral on the social media platforms as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. Many have been expressing their profound condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platforms. May Quinterious Sullivan’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.