Who Was Radcliffe Bailey? Radcliffe Bailey, Artist Who Sculpted Black History, Dies at 55

He was an American contemporary visual artist and he gained huge popularity for mixed-media, painting, and sculpture works that explore African-American history. Now, his death news is circulating on the top of the news channels and internet sites. He gained huge love and attention for his talent and many are expressing their sorrows for his loss.

Bailey’s brother, Roy has confirmed and officially announced his death news via a post on Facebook and he also shared a heartfelt message for him. He passed away on 15 November 2023 at the age of 55 years and his death was linked with brain cancer. It was reported that he was suffering from brain cancer and lost his life after a long battle with his disease. His death was unexpected and caused deep sorrow in the hearts of his loved ones, who will miss him deeply. Meanwhile, the exact reason for his sudden demise was brain cancer, against which he fought bravely and died. Scroll down this page.

Who Was Radcliffe Bailey?

Born in Bridgeton, New Jersey, United States of America on 25 November 1968, and became a renowned artist well-known for his diverse talents in paintings, sculpture, and mixed media. He was an American contemporary visual artist. He attended high school in Atlanta and then received his education at the Atlanta College of Art. He started his journey as an artist at the age of four and later became a successful artist. She also earned the Joan Mitchell Foundation Grant in 2008, the Mallory Factory Award for Southern Art in 2003 and 2010, and numerous other awards. Keep reading…

His demise has sparked a wave of tributes from artists, curators, and art lovers across the world. Many celebrities are also expressing grief over his demise. His friends and fans are sharing heartfelt messages for him by commenting and posting on Facebook. He was battling brain cancer for a long time due to which he died on 15 November 2023 and he was 55 years old at the time of his demise.