Who Was Raj Jayarajah? Melbourne Man Raj Jayarajah Dies After Suffering Brain Haemorrhage in Bali

Recently the news has come on the internet that Raj Jayarajah has passed away. He was a Melbourne man who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 43. As soon as his demise news has come on the internet many people are very saddened as no one had imagined that he would lose his life at a young age. Now many people are very curious to know about Raj Jayarajah and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Raj Jayarajah was a very amazing person who was known for his kind nature. He loved to spend his free time with his family and friends. He was a respected businessman who always helped others. He did great work in his career and achieved huge success due to his best work. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and person and he will be always missed by his close ones. Currently, there is not much information about him as it has been not disclosed yet. Scroll down to the next page for more updates about the news.

Melbourne man Raj Jayarajah is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath when he was just 43 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by his family. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he suffered a brain hemorrhage while holidaying in Bali and passed away just days after being flown back to Australia. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Raj was inside his Nusa Dua villa with his 8 eight years son, Ari, when he suffered a seizure, collapsed, and hit his head on June 30. His family announced that he passed away on Sunday, 9 July 2023 in a hospital surrounded by his loved ones. His wife Emma works for World Vision. Since his demise news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened. Currently, they are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platforms.