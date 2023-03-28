Who Was Randall Robinson? Anti-Apartheid Activist And Human Rights Lawyer Dies At 81

It is very hard to announce that a very famous lawyer Randall Robinson has passed away recently. He was a renowned American lawyer who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Friday. Since his passing news went out on the internet it went viral on many social networking sites. His family and friends have mourned his death and his close ones are very saddened and shocked by his death. Now many people are inquisitive to know about Randall Robinson and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Randall Robinson was a very famous American lawyer, author and activist, noted as a founder of TransAfrica. He was known particularly for his passionate resistance to apartheid, and for his advocacy on behalf of Haitian immigrants and Haitian president Jean Bertrand Aristide. His anti-apartheid activism started in the 1970s when he founded TransAfrica an association dedicated to eradicating apartheid in South Africa. He used to work with United States Congressman Bill Clay in 1975. He was a very amazing and kind person who will be always missed by his close ones. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Randall Robinson?

Randall Robinson is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on 24 March 2023, Friday when he was 81 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by his daughter Khalea Ross Robinson on Sunday. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her sudden death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, Randall passed away in St. Kitts with aspiration pneumonia. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Randall Robinson was born on 6 July 1941 in Richmond, Virginia, United States. He completed his education at Virginia Union University in 1962 where he got a bachelor’s degree. He also received his law degree from Harvard Law School in 1970. He was a very respected and successful person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Since his passing news came on the internet many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.