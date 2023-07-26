Who Was Randy Fullmer? Disney Animator on The Lion King Passed Away at 73

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous businessman Randall Wyn Fullmer has passed away recently. He was a very respected American businessman who is no more among his close ones and breathed last on Monday at the age of 73. Recently the has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platfroms. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Randy Fullmer was a very famous American businessman and executive for the Walt Disney Company. Following a profession at Walt Disney Feature Animation, Fullmer launched his own business, Wyn Guitars. He was a talented animator, VFX supervisor, and producer at Walt Disney Animation Studios. He was popular for his contributions to beloved classics like The Lion King, the Beast and Beauty. The animator was also taken by his passion for guitar. When he was 12 years old, he began showing a developed taste for guitar crafting. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Randy Fullmer?

Randy Fullmer is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on Monday, 10 July 2023 when he was 73 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by his studio. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people have been very saddened as now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. As per the report, he passed away after a long fight with cancer at his home in Woodland Hills, California. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, he was born on 27 April 1950 in Richland, WA. He completed his education at Washington State University from 1968 to 1970. He also attended CalArts, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1974. He was a very amazing person who did great work in his career and achieved huge success due to hard times. He will be missed by his family, friends and well-wishers. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platfroms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.