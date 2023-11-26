Who Was Randy Kottsick? Grand Forks ND, State Farm Insurance Agency Owner Dies

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that At the age of 65, Randy Kottsick has passed away, leaving behind a legacy as a pillar in the Grand Forks community. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Randy John Kottsick, the esteemed proprietor of a State Farm Insurance Agency in Grand Forks, ND, has passed away at 65. His demise was disclosed on November 8, 2023, plunging the community into mourning.

Born on November 9, 1957, in Northwood, North Dakota, Kottsick was the cherished son of Robert and Dorothy (Svihla) Kottsick. Following his high school graduation in Mandan, North Dakota in 1976, he pursued his studies at Valley City State University on football and baseball scholarships. It was during this time that he delved into art and crossed paths with his future wife, Debra Coughlin. Kottsick’s professional journey encompassed diverse enterprises, but his lasting legacy is rooted in his 18-year role as the owner of a State Farm Insurance agency in Grand Forks. He found immense satisfaction in community service, personally connecting with each customer, knowing them by name, and sharing in their stories. Beyond his professional endeavors, Kottsick was a devoted family man.

Alongside his wife, Debra, he nurtured their family in Mandan before making a move to Grand Forks. Starting in 2016, Randy and Deb explored Arizona, eventually acquiring a home and cultivating lasting friendships in the area. Recognized for his compassionate nature, readiness to assist others, and steadfast determination, Kottsick will be profoundly missed by those who had the privilege of knowing him. A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, December 1, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Mandan, North Dakota.

Even in his absence, Randy Kottsick's legacy endures through the lives he influenced and the community he dedicated himself to. His impact on the insurance industry and local community will be commemorated for years to come.