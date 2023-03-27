Who Was Ray Pillow? Grand Ole Opry Star Ray Pillow Passed Away at 85, Death – Obituary

The American music industry is mourning the passing of the greatest and most well-known musician and singer Ray Pillow who has passed away at the age of 85. It is hardened to learn that the Grand Ole Opry star has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. The news of his death was confirmed on the Internet and many people are taking their social media to pay tributes to him as he is no more between us. His legacy will be always remembered by the community. Keep reading to know more details here.

As per the reports, the news of his passing was confirmed in the morning of March 26, 2023. According to the sources, Ray Pillow took his last breath on Monday, March 26, 2023. Being a singer and songwriter, Ray was a great man and a loving personality by others. Since the news of his sudden passing was confirmed on the Internet, his friends and colleagues have been paying tribute to him and giving their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family members today’s morning.

Who Was Ray Pillow?

Jeannie Seely wrote,” This is more heartbreaking news. No more did solid country shuffles better than Ray and the Opry Staff band never sounded better than when they played with him. I was usually just offstage listening when he was on and I love all of his family”.

The Charlie Daniels Band also took its Facebook account and wrote,” Mom and I were saddened to hear about the passing of Grand Ole Opry great Ray Pillow. Prayers to his family and loved ones. – CD, Jr. and Hazel Daniels”. As per the reports, the singer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease several months ago. His sudden passing has left the country music community in grief.

He was the well-known and most underrated vocalist in the community. He was active in country music’s business aspect. He was a native of Lynchburg, Virginia who also served in the US Navy for almost four years. After serving to military duty, he graduated from Lynchburg College with a bachelor’s degree in business. He created his own band named “The Stardusters”, while in college and performed for dances in the Lynchburg region while working for a truck sales business. During his entire career, he earned huge respect and love from his community. Neither his family nor official confirmed the funeral arrangements of the singer.