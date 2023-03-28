Who Was Rebecca Coleman? Former Jackson Police Chief Rebecca Coleman Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Rebecca Coleman has passed away recently. She was a former JPD Chief who is no more among her close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. Recently her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened by her sudden death. Her family, friends and well-wishers are mourning her death and now many people are inquisitive to know about Rebecca Coleman and how did she die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Rebecca Coleman was a Jackson Police Department Cheif who led the department from 2009 to 2013 and was also a leader of public security at Jackson State University. She was a significant part of the JPD’s seventh protection class and worked in a variety of roles within the organization. She also served other organizations, including the Texas police department. The Simpson Cunty native claimed that becoming chief was her greatest professional accomplishment as it was her goal. She spent more than 20 years in the Jackson Police Department as a sergeant, supervisor, detective and deputy chief. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Rebecca Coleman?

Jackson Police Department Chief Rebecca Coleman is no more among her close ones. She took her last breath on Sunday, 26 March 2023. A JPD has confirmed her demise news. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked and now they are very curious to know about her cause of death. Still, her cause of death is unknown as it has been not disclosed by her family and friends. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Rebecca was a very dedicated person who was known for her hard work and kind nature. She was a second female who worked as police chief for the JPD and she will be always missed by her close ones. It is very heartbreaking news for her family as they lost their beloved person of the family. The whole Jackson Police Department is very broken by her death. Now many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.