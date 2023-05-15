Who Was Reedsburg Kevin Green? Reedsburg Kevin Green Car Accident Family Mourns The Loss

Recently shocking and painful news has come on the internet that a middle school child has passed away recently after being struck by a pickup vehicle. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as people are very shocked by the accident. Now many people are searching for the news as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, a middle school student passed away on Friday morning, 12 May 2023 in the town of Excelsior after being hit by a pickup vehicle while trying to board a school bus. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that this incident happened in the Town of Excelsior. A middle school student lost his life after being involved in an accident. This news is very heartbreaking and shocking for the family and friends as they lost their beloved person. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Who Was Reedsburg Kevin Green?

As far as we know, In the statement, the Reedsburg School District stated that the youngster, whose identity was not disclosed yet, attend Webb Middle School. The district stated in a statement”This is a very devastating time for our entire community, and it will have far-reaching effects”.Our thoughts are with the students, families and those affected in our close-knit community. A Student’s sudden death many people were in shock and pain as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Reportedly, Sheriff’s Office said that the bus had been going west on State Hwy 23/33 shortly before 7:30 a.m. when it arrived at a halt near Northwoods Drive. When a Ford F-150 pulled up behind the bus, the student had not boarded. As per the investigation, the driver did not slow down in time and veered right to miss the school bus. There is no report of other students aboard the bus being injured. Now the cause of the accident is not known yet and the collision is still being investigated if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.