Who Was Reggie Chaney? Star College Basketball Player In US, Passed Away at 23

We are going to share this news with our great grief that Reggie Chaney is no more and his death news is making headlines on the internet and news channels. It is coming out that he passed away at the age of 23 years and his death news is rapidly circulating on social media sites. He was a college basketball player in the United States and now his death news broke the heart of his family members and friends. Many of his loved ones are expressing thier sadness. Here we shared what happened to him, the cause of his death, and more about himself.

As per the exclusive, he took his last breath on Monday 21 August 2023 in the United States and he was 23 years old at the time of his demise. The cause of his death is not revealed yet and various rumors are flowing on the internet that defines the cause of his death but nothing has been announced by anyone of his family member related to his death. His death was shared by his family but the exact death of his death is not disclosed. Swipe up this page and continue to know more about himself in this article.

Who Was Reggie Chaney?

He was a former University of Houston forward and was going to join a professional basketball team in Greece. He played three seasons at the University of Houston (UH) and later he played two seasons for Arkansas. He also appeared in 103 games for the Cougars, UH’s basketball team and it was a beginning on the team that went to the Final Four in 2021. He was born on 6 September 1999 and was a force both on the court and off. He was a native of Tulsa located in Oklahoma and was on the 2021 University of Houston team.

He was one of the most beloved of his family and friends who are now expressing thier sadness for his loss. It is shared that he played 103 games for the University of Houston, despite dealing with hand, knee, and back issues while there. Social media is flooded with tributes for his demise and many of his loved ones are sharing their condolence for his demise. His teammates and colleagues have also shared thier grief for him. There is no information shared about his funeral and obituary and we will update you soon after getting more information.