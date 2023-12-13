Who Was Ricardo Drue’s Wife? Soca Artist Ricardo Drue Passed Away, Family

Recently, it was revealed that Ricardo Drue is no more and this heartbreaking news is rapidly running on the top of the internet sites. He was a soca singer and he made many contributions to the community. He generated a massive number of fans around the world through his performances. Now, there is a question also arriving related to his personal life. Many are hitting the online platforms and asking about his wife, whether was he married, who was he engaged to, and many more. Here, we are going to discuss his death and we will also talk about himself in detail in this article.

Let us talk about Ricardo Drue and his death, his family recently shared a statement on his official Instagram account and confirmed his death. Reportedly, his death was linked to a tragic car crash incident that occurred in late November 2023. In this accident, he sustained multiple injuries and was getting treatment for his serious injury. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday 12 December 2023 and he was 38 years old at the time of his passing. The details of this heartbreaking event were shared through a statement shared on his official account by his family. Swipe up this article to learn more about his death.

Who Was Ricardo Drue’s Wife?

Presently, his death news is running in the news channels, and a question has been raised regarding his marital status. We have deeply searched and gained some details. As per the sources, he was not married but he had a fiancée named Patrice Roberts. It is shared that the couple was going to get married in the future but the death of Ricardo broke all dreams. If we talk about his fiancee, she is a Trinidadian soca singer well-known for her contributions to the soca genre. She was engaged to Ricardo but there is no information about their marriage. Keep reading…

Ricardo Drue was born in Antigua and Barbuda on July 31 1985. He moved to Trinidad and Tobago at the age of four where he was raised. His name is currently making headlines on the news channels because his family confirmed his passing on Tuesday via his official Instagram account which went viral. His sudden death news broke the hearts of his family and loved ones. Many had shown their interest in learning more about his personal life, so we have mentioned all the details related to his death and his personal life in this article.