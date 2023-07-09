Who Was Ricky Ballesteros? Former Sinulog Foundation head Ricky Ballesteros Dies at 57

It is very hard to announce that Ricky Ballesteros has passed away recently. He was an executive director who is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on Saturday when he was 57 years old. As soon as his passing news went out many people are broken as no one imagined that he would leave the world like this. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and his death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Ricky Ballesteros was a former Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI) executive director. He was a very famous sports organizer. He completed his education in Ballesteros, a University of the Visayas political science. He began serving in Cebu City Hall where he rose to fame as executive director of the city sports commission. He was a very amazing person who did great work in his career and achieved huge success due to his best work. He used the constant theme of one beat, one dance, and one vision. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Ricky Ballesteros?

Ricky Ballesteros is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on Saturday, 8 July 2023 at the age of 57. His passing news has been confirmed by the renowned festival and sports event organizer’s relatives on social media. Since the news has come on the internet and now many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. But there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Ricky Ballesteros was a very amazing person who did great work in his career and achieved huge success due to his best work. He was a beloved person of the family and he will be missed by his family, friends, and well-wishers. Currently, his family asks for privacy during this hard time. Since his passing news went out many people are very broken. Many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platforms. May Ricky Ballesteros's soul rest in peace.