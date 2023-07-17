Who Was Ricky Rivero? Actor-Director Ricky Rivero Passed Away, Death – Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Ricky Rivero has passed away. He was a very talented actor and director who is no more among his close ones and took his last breath at the age of 51 on Sunday. Recently the news has come on the internet many people are very broken. It is very painful news for the television community as they lost their beloved person. Now many people are searching for Ricky Rivero’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Ricky Rivero was a very well-known actor and a director from Philipinnes. He began his acting career in the 1980s when he was very young. He was better known for Magdusa Ka, D’ Aswang Slayerz, and Eva Fonda. He was also a part of the movie Ninja Kids and was also a former star of “That’s Entertainment.” He was an amazing person who did great work in his career and achieved huge success due to her best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Ricky Rivero?

Ricky Rivero is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on Sunday, 16 July 2023 when he was 51 years old. His sudden demise news has been confirmed by her sister. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Reportedly, he made headlines in 2011 after he was involved in a stabbing incident in his own home. He was stabbed more than 17 times but survived by driving himself to a hospital. Ricky was a very talented person who did great work and achieved huge success due to his best work. Since his passing news came on the internet many people are very stunned. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platforms. May Ricky Rivero’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.