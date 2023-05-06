Who Was Ridzuan Hashim? Malaysian Actor Ridzuan Hashim Passed Away at 61

Recently shocking and painful news has come on the internet that a very talented actor Ridzuan Hashim has passed away recently. He was a very well-known Malaysian movie actor who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 61 on Thursday. His sudden passing news left many people in shock and pain and currently, the television industry has been mourning his death. Now many people must be very curious to know about Ridzuan Hashim and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Ridzuan Hashim was a renowned actor who was popular for his best role as King in the Malaysian movie series KL Gangster. In 1986 he made his acting debut through the TV1 drama Adam & Hawa and went on to act in over 80 movies and dramas. He achieved the Best Actor Award in 1991 at the Malaysian Film Festival for his role as a crime reporter in the movie Hati Bukan Kristal. He worked in multiple movies like KL Gangster, Sephia, Don 2, Spa Q, Rise to Power: KLGU and many more. He was very famous for his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Ridzuan Hashim?

Malaysian actor Ridzuan Hashim is no longer among his close ones and he breathed last at the age of 61 on 4 May 2023, Thursday. His sudden demise news has been confirmed by an actor’s nephew, Kamarul Izham and his ex-wife and actress Didie Alias also shared the news on Instagram. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

According to the report, the actor took his last breath on 4 May at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital. His nephew Iman said that Ridzuan had had heart problems for the past three years. But his exact cause of death has been not disclosed yet. As far as we know, the actor was married to Didie Alias from 1991 to 2002, and the two have five kids together. Since his passing news went out many people have expressed their profound condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on the social media platfroms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.