Who Was Risa Blanco? A Fatal Shooting in Queens, NY, Know Everything About Her Cause of Death

Today, we are going to share the details of Risa Blanco’s murder case who was fatally shot to her death. This shooting incident took place in Queens, New York, United States and she passed away at the age of 29 years. The news of this incident is making headlines over the news and rapidly circulating in the internet trends. Apart from her unfortunate death, her boyfriend was also seriously injured. It is creating a great buzz and has raised multiple queries in people’s minds. Let’s continue your reading to know more about her death and this shooting incident in this article, so read it completely.

Risa Blanco’s real name is Clarissa Burgos and she was brutally killed in this incident. She had a vibrant personality and was mostly beloved for her warmth and vivacity. She was an active member of the community and also a beloved family member. She was a lovely wife and a mother whose death is heartbreaking news for her family. She has a 4-year-old son. Her family, friends, loved ones, and community members are grappling with an unbearable demise. She was tragically killed in this fatal and ruthless shooting ambush. Several details are left to share about this incident, so keep reading…

Who Was Risa Blanco?

After this shooting incident, the locals informed the authorities and they immediately reached the incident scene. It is reported that it was a shooting incident and multiple gunmen were involved who shot Risa Blanco and her boyfriend in a parked car near 127th St. and Liberty Ave. in Queens, New York, United States. It is also stated that at least three assailants unleashed a barrage of gunfire at the vehicle from both sides at about 11:55 pm on Tuesday 26 December 2023. In this incident, she was brutally passed away, and her boyfriend survived this incident but faced serious injuries. Keep continuing your reading.

The name of Risa's boyfriend has not been revealed and there is no information about him either. Amidst the chaos, her boyfriend tried his best to save her by contacting to the NYPD station house. Despite her boyfriend's tireless efforts to get help, she succumbs to her injuries. Meanwhile, the cause of her death was gunshot wounds sustained during the attack. The incident occurred on the night of December 26 near 127th St. and Liberty Avenue in Queens, New York, where Risa and her boyfriend were targeted by multiple gunmen. No details have been shared about the gunmen and the suspects. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon.