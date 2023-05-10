Who Was Rita Lee? Brazil’s Long-reigning Queen of Rock, Passed Away at 75

We feel sad to share that the Brazilian rock singer, composer, and writer Rita Lee Jones is no more between us. We are sharing a piece of very heartbreaking news with all of you that Rita Lee died. This news is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention on the web. She was such a kind nature person. There are many questions are raised after her death. How she died? What was the cause of her death? Was she suffering from any serious disease? If you want to know complete information about this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, Rita Lee was a Brazilian rock singer, composer, and writer. Further, she was a member of the Brazilian band Os Mutantes. Her face was popular in Brazilian entertainment. She was born on December 31, 10947. She was from Sao Paulo, Brazil. Her full name was Rita Lee Jones. She gained an international following through her hard work and creative mind. She died at the age of 75. As per reports, Rita Lee died at their home. On Monday evening, she died at her home in Sao Paulo. Rita Lee passed away on May 8, 2023.

Who Was Rita Lee?

After unexpected death people are in shock. Her fans still not believing that she is no more between us. If you are searching for the cause of her death so let us tell you that her cause of death was still not revealed by authority. As per reports, in 2021 she was suffering from lung cancer. Although, after the past year her son shared the news that she had defended the illness. Further, in early 2010 she was stopped to do the stage performance. Further, in an interview, she said about her voice, she does not love her voice too much and that her voice was weak and out of tune added by Rita Lee.

She was such a brilliant girl. She could play a maximum of five instruments like autoharp, harmonica, piano, guitar, and drums. Further, she was the first Brazilian female musician who used electric guitar. She has huge popularity and a massive fan following. That is the biggest loss for the Brazilian music industry. She has three children. Moreover, she released her new song in 2021 named ” Change Together”. According to the sources, Rita Lee imagined her future death. She realized her future death a few years ago. This is a very difficult time for her family. May god give strength to her family during their difficult time. May her soul rest in peace. If we get any other information regarding this news we will post it on the same site.