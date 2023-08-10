Who Was Robbie Robertson? The Band Co-Founder, Songwriter and Guitarist, Passed Away at 80

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking famous musician Robbie Robertson who has passed away. He was a very talented Canadian musician who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Wednesday at the age of 80. It is painful news for his family as they lost their beloved person. Recently his passing news came on the internet many people are very saddened. Now they are very curious about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Robbie Robertson was a very amazing Canadian musician who was recognized for his work as lead guitarist for Bob Dylan in the mid-late 1960s and early-mid 1970s guitarist and composer with the Band from their inception until 1978 and for his profession as a solo recording artist. He made some popular hits of all time including Up On Cripple Creek, The Weight and The Night They Drove Ol’ Dixie Down. He was a very talented artist for his musical journey with high school bands in his early teens. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Robbie Robertson?

The talented artist Robbie Robertson is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on 9 August 2023, Wednesday at the age of 80. His sudden demise news has been confirmed by his manager Jared Levine. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away in Los Angeles after a long illness. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Robbie was born on 5 July 1943 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. His real name was Jaime Royal Robertson. He was a beloved person of the family and he will be always missed by his close ones. He was surrounded by his family including his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children. Since his demise news came on the internet many people are very saddened. Now many people expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platfroms. May Robbie Robertson's soul rest in peace.