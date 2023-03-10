Who Was Robert Blake? Actor Who Was Once Tried For Murder Passed Away at 89

It is very saddened to announce that a very well-known actor Robert Blake has passed away. He was a very amazing American actor who was better known for his role in the 1967 movie In Cold Blood. He is no longer among us and he breathed last at the age of 89 on Thursday. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought their beloved actor will leave the world like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Robert Blake and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Robert Blake was a very talented and amazing actor who was best known for the 1967 movie In Cold Blood and the supposed hero of the 1970s TV detective series Baretta and starred in the 1997 film Lost Highway, but his career struggled after his wife’s 2001 fatal shooting. He has been charged with her murder and acquitted but later discovered liable for her death in civil court. He started acting as a child, with a lead role in the final years of Metro Goldwyn Mayer’s Our Gang Short movie series from 1930 to 1944. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Robert Blake?

A very famous actor Robert Blake is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday 9 March 2023 at the age of 89. Blake’s passing news was confirmed by his family. Since his passing news has come on the internet, many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, his niece, Noreen Austin stated that he died from heart disease. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Blake was born on 18 September 1933 in Nutley, New Jersey, United States. He worked in the classic movie and also had a role on the NBC series Hell Town. As far as we know, he had four children during his life and was actress Sondra Kerr for 22 years before their 1983 divorce. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened by his sudden death and now they are expressing their deep condolences to him and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.