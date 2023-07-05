Who Was Robert Popeo? Legendary Powerhouse Attorney Passed Away at 85, Obituary

Today we are going to talk about Robert Popeo’s cause of death and obituary. Robert Popeo was the chairman of Mintz Levin and a top Boston attorney from the United States. He was the first person who was hired as the lateral attorney in 1968. Robert, later on, became the chairman in 1989 and was promoted to Mintz during his 55-year career. Unfortunately, Robert Peopo passed away on 3rd July 2023 at the age of 85. In this post, we have more details about Robert Popeo’s Cause of death and obituary. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Born in east Boston in 1938 to Italian immigrant parents, Robert Popeo exemplified tenacity and determination from an early age. His remarkable accomplishments in both sports and academia served as a testament to his drive for excellence. At the age of 17, he emerged victorious as the New England Golden Gloves boxing champion, showcasing his exceptional talent and resilience. Furthermore, he excelled as a running back during his high school year, demonstrating his remarkable abilities on and off the field.

Who Was Robert Popeo?

Robert Popeo, a distinguished Boston attorney, and beloved civic leader, passed away at the age of 85. As the chairman of Mintz Levin, he left an indelible mark on the legal profession and the community he served. With a career spanning over five decades, Popeo was renowned for his unwavering dedication to his clients and the pursuit of justice. He was instrumental in founding the firm’s Litigation Practice, which included the prestigious white-collar defense and Government Investigations Practice. There is much more to tell you about the news which you will find in the next part of the article.

