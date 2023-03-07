Who Was Rock Bridge? High School Student Rock Bridge Dies In Motorcycle Accident

Unfortunately, a beloved student of Rock Bridge High School has lost his life in a horrific crash that took place on Monday afternoon in South Columbia. The entire Rock Bridge High School is mourning the passing of their beloved student who has gone from this world after involving in a tragic motorbike crash. A student of the high school was killed on Monday while riding a motorcycle on a busy south Columbia thoroughfare not far from the school. As per the reports, the name of the student has not been disclosed yet by the officials. Let’s find out what happened in South Columbia.

According to the sources, the news of the incident was confirmed by The Columbia Police Department, which released that the student was traveling west on West Nifong Boulevard. The police reports say that when a driver in a ToyotaRaw 4 was taking a turn towards the left, the motorcycle then hit the passenger side of the vehicle, and was ejected from the motorcycle upon impact. As per the police reports, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Later, this heartbreaking news was confirmed by Principal Jacob Sinha who sent a message to the families of students on Monday.

Who Was Rock Bridge?

Principal Jacob Sinha wrote,” News of the accident is traveling quickly among members of our community. Words cannot express how difficult it is to lose one of our students. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the student’s family. As soon as we are able, we will send additional information to our families and student body”. Police have identified the driver of the Rav4 as an adult male, and said that he was not hurt in the crash.

The incident took place on Nifong at Baurichter Drive near the Bethel intersection. Since the news of the incident was confirmed on the Internet, his friends and loved ones are paying tribute to him and giving their deep sympathy or condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time. A Facebook post by Jennifer Jones Palmer reads,” Please pray for the students of Rockbridge High School.

A fellow student was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident and the students are all understandably distraught. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family”. Well, neither the family nor the school announced the details of the funeral and obituary arrangements yet. He will be always remembered by his family. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.