Rodney, a professor at the School of Economic, Political, and Policy Sciences at Harvard University's Department of Economics, has died.

Rodney Andrews is recorded to have taught economics to undergraduates at Texas University in the United States of America. The instructor monitored the Texas Schools Project while simultaneously acting as the project’s director. The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation gave the lecturer the honor of obtaining a scholarship in Andrews’ honor. However, in recent years, the economics of education, particularly the subjects of college routes, returns to college quality, and pre-K effects on student success, have come to dominate his work. Dr. Andrews had completed coursework on a variety of topics, including health policy. But recently, the professor focused his research on the economics of education.

Who Was Rodney Andrews?

The news of Rodney Andrews’ death has been reported in the media, and many people have expressed their condolences and prayed for his family. Rodney Andrews passed away last night, leaving the University of Texas community in mourning. The Texas Schools Project’s director and assistant professor of economics at the School of Economic, Political, and Policy Sciences, Dr. Rodney Andrews, passed away last night after a battle with sickness. Sadly, there is no information online on Rodney Andrews’ cause of death. The family may eventually reveal the true cause of Rodney Andrews’ passing, though.

