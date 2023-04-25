Who Was Ron Faber? ‘The Exorcist’ Actor Ron Faber Passed Away, Death – Obituary

In this article, we are going to talk about ‘The Exorcist’ actor Ron Faber passed away on March 26 at the age of 90. Faber appeared in the role of Chuck in the 1973 film. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Moore Faber; their children, Hart, Raymond (Sadia), Elise Manuel (Alex), and Anthony; and their grandchildren and step-grandchildren. Follow us till the end to know all the information about the incident. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels.

Who Was Ron Faber?

People are paying tribute to him and sending prayers to him so that he may rest in peace. When people heard this news, people’s hearts broke because they all love him very much. He was a good-hearted person who loves everyone. He was a good actor. People always keep him in their hearts. According to Variety, Faber died of lung cancer. Faber was also known for his small but prominent roles as General Mateen in 1990’s “Navy Seals”, Larry Hooton in an episode of 1983’s “The Edge of Night”, and in 1982’s “Soup for One”. Faber was born on February 16, 1933, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. fans are very sad after hearing this news.

God has a plan for each and every one of us that we may not understand, but he is in a better place now, and may he rest easy.