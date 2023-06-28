Who Was Rory Deegan? Young Boy Died By Drawing on The Pole Death – Obituary

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Rory Deegan. This is a piece of very sad and heartbreaking news that the young boy is no more. Currently, this news is at the top of social media headlines because people are very eager to know about his cause of death. Netizens are hitting the search engine with questions regarding Rory Deegan. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. There are many questions are raised after his death. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

As per reports, a young boy died by drawing on the pole. This news is made headlines on every social media headlines. This incident occurred on Sunday night. He was found unconscious on the Greek island of Zakynthos. After, the investigation it was found that he died after drawing in the pole. When he was found unconscious, he was rushed to the near hospital but he was not survived and the doctors declared died. It is quite shocking to watch how people are losing their life.

Who Was Rory Deegan?

His treatment was ongoing at Zakynthos Hospital. The rescue team even gave him CRP, yet he could not survive. After, the investigation the police department said that he was on vacation with his friends. He was on his summer vacation with his friends. He was a school student. His demise news left his family and friends in shock. He was a student at the Technological University of Shannon in Limerick City. James Kelly is his local councilman. James Kelly told that he was a loving student and very kind nature. His family is in shock after hearing his son’s death news.

Further, he was on his summer vacation with his three college friends. This is a piece of very horrific news. He left his entire career at just small age. People are paying tribute to the late Rory Deegan. His family and neighborhoods are in shock over his tragedy. Rory Deegan's news was announced to his family the next morning of his death. His family's respect is very high in their community. Our thought and condolences are with his family. This is a very tough time for his family.