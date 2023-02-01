Who Was Ross Gillespie and How Die He Die? NZ Hockey Gold Medallist Passed Away

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous Olympic athlete Ross Gillespie has passed away recently at the age of 87. He was a New Zealand field hockey player and coach. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain and they are very curious o know about Gillespie and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Ross Gillespie was an MBE New Zealand field hockey player and coach who characterized New Zealand in the summer Olympics twice, in 1960 and 1964. He worked as the head coach of the New Zealand field hockey team in 1972. Four years the later team won the gold medal in 1976. In his teens, John Gillespie began coaching youth teams before becoming the senior coach at Woolston. New Zealand ended eighth at the 1972 Munich Olympics under the leadership of Gillespie. He was a very talented and hardworking person and he earned huge respect throughout his entire career. Scroll down the page for more infornation about the news, so please read the complete article.

Who Was Ross Gillespie?

As per the report, Ross Gillespie is no more among his close ones. He had taken a part in the 1960 and 1964 Olympic hockey teams. He took his last breath on 29 January 2023, Sunday. On Tuesday, Hockey New Zealand expresed its grief over Ross Gillespie’s death. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. He died peacefully in his sleep in Christchurch. But now his actual cause of death has been not disclosed yet.

Since his passing news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions are hitting the headlines. Now many people want to know about his funeral information but now it has been not disclosed yet if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Now many friends and family of Gillespie shared condolences with him and he will be always missed by his close ones.