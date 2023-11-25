Who Was Russell Norman? Kitchen Chef and Restaurateur Russell Norman Passed Away

We saddened the annouce the passing of Russell Norman. We are sharing a piece of sad news that Russell Norman is no more. Russell Norman was a respected and well-known award-winning restaurateur, author, and Saturday Kitchen chef. The sudden passing of Russell Norman left the community and his loved ones shocked. People are coming on the web and searching about Russell Norman. The nation was devasted after learning about his demise. Today’s article is about an award-winning restaurateur Russell Norman. Now, the netizens curiously searched for his cause of death. People want to about Russell Norman in detail which we revealed in the next section.

According to the sources, the award-winning restaurateur, author, and Saturday Kitchen chef Russell Norman is no more. The unexpected demise of Russell Norman sent shockwaves on the web. Russell Norman, a great London restaurant critic. He was 57 years old at the time of his passing. The restaurant critic Russell Norman passed away due to a short illness. Further, the reports revealed that she took his last breath in a hospital after battling with cardiac arrest. Russell Norman was a very well-known personality. He gained this personality after working as a broadcaster. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Who Was Russell Norman?

As we earlier mentioned Russell Norman was a famous author and restaurateur. He built the great London eatery, BRUTTO. As we know he was also an author, he published various cookbooks. One of the most renowned cookbooks is Waterstones which was published in 2014. In 2014, he introduced the six-part documentary called The Restaurant Man For BBC2. Russell Norman’s 1st book name is Polpo, which gained popularity by selling 250,000 copies. He was recognized by the people in 2012 when he presented small Italian plates. He played a significant role in the London restaurant scene. Swipe up the page.

Russell Norman made his household name after appearing on BBC. He was hired by many food and industry insiders due to his ability and skills. His wife’s name is Jules McNally and the couple is blessed with three children. The heartbreaking news of Russell Norman’s passing was confirmed by his partner through a social media post. He was too close to Richard Beatty. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all the young people whose lives he touched through his guidance and mentorship. The community is grieving the loss of an exceptional figure who left a lasting impact on countless lives. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.