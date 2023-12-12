Who Was Rusty Stallings? Belvidere, North Carolina Man, Rusty Stallings Dies

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Rusty Stallings of Belvidere, NC, Remembered in Memoriam. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The passing of Rusty Stallings, a cherished member of the Belvidere, North Carolina community, has created a void in the hearts of his family and friends. Rusty Stallings held a esteemed place within the Belvidere community, evident in his Facebook profile that showcased a deep connection with his hometown. The ripple effect of his loss extends throughout the town and beyond. Since I left you last night, sleep has eluded me. I’m adrift, devastated, and angry. Our plans for Arkansas and Mexico next month now feel surreal. You and Austin are more than friends; you’re my brothers.

We weren’t finished – the hundreds of hunts and thousands of birds were just the beginning. A lifetime of travel and hunting lay ahead. The pain is deep, but I vow to live and love fully. I’ll scratch that 42 off the list, and you’ll be with me every step. Keep sending those cold fronts, northwest winds, and greenheads. Save me a seat, scout a prime timber hole, and have it ready for our reunion. I love you, brother Rusty Stallings, Brandon shared on Facebook. The announcement of Rusty Stallings’ passing has triggered an overwhelming wave of grief from both loved ones and members of the community. His sudden departure has plunged many into a state of disbelief and sorrow. While the community grieves the departure of Rusty Stallings, his essence endures within the hearts of those who were acquainted with him.

Who Was Rusty Stallings?

His life stands as a testament to the strength of community and the lasting ties of friendship. Russell “Rusty” Stallings passed away unexpectedly at the age of 60 in his home, born on August 25, 1960, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Rusty found joy in crafting with wood and metal, collecting skulls, enjoying music, lighting bonfires in his “nocturnal garden,” teaching and bringing laughter to children, and spending quality time with friends and family.

He is survived by numerous loved ones, including friends and family at Days Gone By, acquaintances in Hustisford, Madison, and many friends internationally. At the time of his passing, he was living with Nathaniel “Papa-San” Starr, Tina “Mama-San” Starr, and their children Ember-Meaghan, Eugene, Summer-Rayne, Fancy, and Gemma. A Celebration of Life in honor of Rusty will be hosted by his friends and family at his home on a later date. For further details, please contact Nathaniel & Tina Starr at (920) 253-6429 or (920) 253-6452.