Who Was Ryan Anderton? 15-Year-Old Ryan Anderton Found Dead, Family

According to the reports, the phenomenon of Ryan’s missing case began when he disappeared on Thursday 4 January 2024 at about 8 am. After this heart-wrenching event, his family informed the authorities and the deputies spearheaded the search efforts that prompted an urgent search to locate the teenager. The deputies found him dead and the news of Ryan’s passing broke the hearts of his family, friends, loved ones, community members, and many who knew him closely. Presently, the excat details surrounding his death are not revealed. However, the Sussex Police have shared some more statements related to this case. Keep continuing your reading…

Who Was Ryan Anderton?

Ryan was a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing after dying just days earlier and this heartbreaking incident has left the community in a state of deep grief. The Crawley community was shocked by his disappearance and now, his death has left his loved ones in mourning. Reportedly, he was last seen on 4 January 2024 wearing a green coat, blue tracksuit, and black trainers and carrying a black rucksack. As time passed, concerns about his well-being grew and the family notified deputies to locate him. His family, community, and friends were praying for his safety but unfortunately, he was found dead. keep reading…

Now, the Sussex Police Department said they found Ryan dead on January 5, 2023. However, this has not been made public nor fully confirmed. Many sources claim that he has been found dead recently and this news is continuously trending on various social media pages. Authorities are actively engaged in an ongoing investigation to unclear all the details that led to Ryan's death.