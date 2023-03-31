Who Was Sadao Iizuka? Legendary Special Effects Director Sadao Iizuka Passed Away at 88

Recently the news has come on the internet that a legendary special effects director Sadao Iizuka has passed away recently. He was a very famous tokusatsu animator who is no more among his close ones and breathed last on Friday when he was 88 years old. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on the internet many people are very saddened by his expected death. It is very painful news for his family as they lost their beloved person. Now many people must be very curious to know about Sadao Iizuka and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Sadao Iizuka was a very famous personality who was born on 26th December 1934. He entered Toho as a part-time worker in the tokusatsu art department in Godzilla. Before being employed by Eiji Tsuburaya to work on optical results for The Mysterians, he would also donate in a similar capacity to the productions of Godzilla Raids Again, Rodan and Half Human. He worked diligently on many results during the 1960s including stop motion animation utilized in King Kong vs Godzilla in 1992.

Sadao Iizuka is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 88 on Friday 24 March 2023 at around 9:10 am. His demise news has been confirmed by Tabata Kei, a friend and Mr Iizuka's manager. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened by his death. On the basis of the report, He died due to aspiration pneumonia after being admitted to the hospital in January.

Sadao Iizuka was a very very kind and amazing person who achieved huge respect due to his best work and he will be always missed by his family, friends and well-wishers. It is very painful news for the family as they lost a beloved person of the family. Since his passing news went out lots of people are very heartbreaking by his death. Now many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Iizuka's soul rest in peace.