Who Was Saif Ben Sulayem? Mohammed Ben Sulayem Son Saif Ben Sulayem Died In Car Accident

Recently the news has come on the internet that Saif Ben Sulayem has passed away at the age of 29. He was a Motorsport driver and was the son of FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem. He died after involving in a road accident.

Saif Ben Sulayem was a Motorsport driver who competed in the UAE Formula 4 championship in 2016-17, and he competed against drivers such as Logan Sargeant and Oscar piastre. Despite scoring 27 points and completing 14th amid a string of top-10 finishes, he determined not to pursue a racing career internationally. His dad was selected for his F1 role in December 2021 taking over from Jean Todt. He clearly shared his dad’s passion for cars racing cars. Saif Ben Sulayem was a very talented person who will be missed by his close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Saif Ben Sulayem?

Saif Ben Sulayem was the son of FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem who is no more among his close ones. He lost his life in a tragic road accident at the age of 29 and this incident took place in Dubai. His passing news has been confirmed by a motorsports regulatory organization spokeswoman.

Since Saif Ben Sulayem's demise news has come on the internet many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. Now many people are very curious to know about his funeral ceremony but now there is no information about the funeral ceremony and his family requested privacy during this hard time.