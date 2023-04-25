Who Was Saint Von Colucci? Canadian Actor Saint Von Colucci Dies At 22 After 12 Surgeries

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Saint Von Colucci has passed away recently. He was a very well-known Canadian actor who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday at the age of 22. When his passing news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Sanit Von Colucci is no more among us and he took his last breath on Sunday, 24 April 2023 when he was 22 years old. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis report, the actor died after undergoing 12 surgeries to look like BTS singer Jimin. He passed away in a hospital in South Korea as a result of difficulties from his recent treatment. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Saint Von Colucci?

The actor emigrated from Canada to Korea in 2019 in pursuit of a profession in entertainment. He acted as Jimin, the 27-year-old lead singer of Grammy-nominated K-pop group BTS in the eight-episode Korean drama series “Pretty Lies”. The K-drama, which was on the display from June to December 2022, will debut in October on an American streaming service. “He was a very talented and amazing actor who achieved huge respect due to his best work at a young age. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Von Colucci spent $220,000 on 12 surgeries in the last 12 months, including a lip reduction, an eye lift, a facelift, a nose job and other procedures. He earned huge respect due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. it is very painful news for his family as they lost their beloved person of the family. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Saint Von Colucci's soul rest in peace.