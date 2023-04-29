Who Was Saint Von Colucci? Canadian Actor Saint Von Colucci Dies, Plastic Surgery Before Death

Recently the shocking news has come on the internet that a very talented and famous actor Saint Von Colucci has passed away recently. He was an amazing Canadian actor who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. It is very painful news for his family, friends and those who knew him as no one had imagined that he would lose his life at a young age. Now many people must be very curious to know about Saint Von Colucci and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Saint Von Colucci is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday 23 April 2023, Sunday when he was 22 years old. Since his passing news came on the internet, many people are broken by his death and now they are curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he died after undergoing a dozen cosmetic surgeries over the course of a year in order to look like BTS singer Jimin. His sudden death left people in shock and pain. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Saint Von Colucci?

Saint Von Colucci was a very famous Canadian-Portuguese singer, actor, and composer. He was born on 28 December 2000 in Quebec, Canada. He grew an unrelenting love for music, especially emo/pop. He was a child actor and model before emigrating to the US. He learned music production at Boston, Massachusetts' Berklee College of Music. In 2019 he came back to Seoul, South Korea, where he wrote songs for Korean pop musicians. He started filming the Korean drama" Pretty Lies" which was completed in December.

He was a beloved son of a Canadian father and a Portuguese mother. Due to his dad's job difficulties, Saint's family had to migrate to many countries. He was raised in various countries, including Spain, France, Korea, Canada and his mom's hometown. He had an international childhood due to his travels to many places. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms.