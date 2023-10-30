Headline

Who Was Saleemul Huq? Climate Change Activist Saleemul Huq Passed Away At 71

44 mins ago
by Vandna Chauhan

Recently, another shocking news has become increasingly viral on the internet it is being told that Eminent climate expert Professor Saleemul Huq has passed away. Yes, you heard it right. The news of the death of Professor Saleemul Huq is spreading like wildfire on the internet and is attracting people’s attention. People are becoming very curious to know about the death of Professor Saleemul Huq, not only this but now people have also started asking many types of questions like when did Professor Saleemul Huq die? What could have been the reason for the death of Professor Saleemul Huq? Who shared the news of Professor Saleemul Huq’s death and other questions? Keeping all these things in mind, we have collected for you the smallest information related to the death of Professor Saleemul Huq. So let’s move ahead with the article and learn in depth about the death of Professor Saleemul Huq.

Who Was Saleemul Huq

Before knowing about the death of Professor Saleemul Huq, let us tell you about Professor Saleemul Huq. Professor Saleemul Huq was a very famous scientist who was an expert in the fields of climate change, environment, and development. Saleemul Huq was born on 2 October 1952 in East Bengal, Pakistan. He was smart in studies since childhood due to which he dreamed of becoming a scientist. With his sharp mind and interest in new inventions, he fulfilled his dream of becoming a scientist. He achieved a lot in his life and he deserved his achievements.

He contributed as a professor at Independent University, Bangladesh. But the recent news of Saleemul Huq’s death has left everyone disappointed. According to the information, it has been learned that a promising Professor Saleemul Huq, who worked at the International Center for Climate Change and Development, said goodbye to this world at the age of 71. However, it was reported that he died of a heart attack at his Gulshan residence at around 10 p.m.

His death has left his family in deep shock. Apart from his family, the International Center for Climate Change and Development and the Independent University, Bangladesh community are also mourning his death. Professor Saleemul Huq has done many noble deeds in his life due to which people are remembering him a lot. Whatever information we had related to Professor Saleemul Huq’s death, we have shared it with you in this article. We will keep sharing more such news with you but for that, you will have to stay with us.

