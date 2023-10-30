Headline

Who Was Saleemul Huq? Climate Change Activist Saleemul Huq Passed Away At 71

56 mins ago
Add Comment
by Ricky Maurya

On 28 October 2023, the world lost a truly special person. Professor Saleemul Huq passed away on the 28th of October, 2023. He was 71 years old. The cause of his passing was a sudden and serious cardiac arrest at his home in Gulshan in Dhaka. Saleemul Huq’s life is a testament to his determination to tackle the challenges of climate change. As an outstanding climate change scientist, his contributions to climate science and environment policy have gone beyond the borders of Bangladesh. His work and advocacy have resonated all over the world, as the world is united in the fight against climate change.

Who Was Saleemul Huq?

Saleemul Huq was born on October 2nd, 1952. His life has spanned more than 70 years and he was a scientist with Bangladeshi and British roots. He was well-known for his work on climate change, the environment, and sustainability. He was the Director of ICCCAD and a professor at IUB in Bangladesh. He was passionate about advancing knowledge and taking action in these important areas. He put a lot of emphasis on how climate change mitigation and adaptation can go hand-in-hand with sustainable development, especially when it comes to the unique problems faced by LDCs. He was also a big contributor to IPCC reports and was active in many international organizations that worked for environmental sustainability.

Who Was Saleemul Huq?

The world lost a world-renowned scientist, climate scientist, and environmental policy leader today. The world came together to mourn the sudden and massive heart attack that claimed the life of Dr. Saleemul Abdul Huq, professor of climate science at the University of Dhaka in the Bangladeshi city of Gulshan. Dr. Huq’s untimely death marks the end of an extraordinary career and life devoted to addressing the pressing issues of climate science and sustainable development. Dr. Saleemul died of a massive heart attack at his home near Gulshan in Dhaka, Bangladesh at approximately 10:00 pm. This unexpected medical event claimed the life of one of the world’s most prominent climate scientists and climate policy advocates.

Saleemul’s legacy isn’t just in his work, it’s also in the family he loved. He leaves behind his wife, Kashana, and their kids, and his son, Saqib, who was the Assistant Director of ICCCAD and carried on his dad’s mission to fight climate change and promote sustainable development. His daughter, Miss Sadaf, was a part of the family that supported him and gave him a sense of belonging. Together, the Huq family showed how much they cared about the environment and how committed they were to making the world a better place.

