Who Was Saleemul Huq? Climate Change Activist Saleemul Huq Passed Away At 71

On 28 October 2023, the world lost a truly special person. Professor Saleemul Huq passed away on the 28th of October, 2023. He was 71 years old. The cause of his passing was a sudden and serious cardiac arrest at his home in Gulshan in Dhaka. Saleemul Huq’s life is a testament to his determination to tackle the challenges of climate change. As an outstanding climate change scientist, his contributions to climate science and environment policy have gone beyond the borders of Bangladesh. His work and advocacy have resonated all over the world, as the world is united in the fight against climate change.

Saleemul Huq was born on October 2nd, 1952. His life has spanned more than 70 years and he was a scientist with Bangladeshi and British roots. He was well-known for his work on climate change, the environment, and sustainability. He was the Director of ICCCAD and a professor at IUB in Bangladesh. He was passionate about advancing knowledge and taking action in these important areas. He put a lot of emphasis on how climate change mitigation and adaptation can go hand-in-hand with sustainable development, especially when it comes to the unique problems faced by LDCs. He was also a big contributor to IPCC reports and was active in many international organizations that worked for environmental sustainability.

