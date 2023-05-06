Who Was Salman Iqbal Daughter? ARY CEO Salman Iqbal’s Daughter Passed Away in Dubai

Recently the shocking and saddening news has come on the internet that Salman Iqal’s daughter has passed away recently. Salman Iqal’s daughter was identified as a Sumaiya Salman who is no longer among her close ones. Salman Iqal is president, and chief executive officer of ARY Digital Network. Since Salman’s daughter passing news has come on the internet it went viral on social media platfroms. Now many people must be very curious to know about Sumaiya Salman and what happened to her. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Sumaiya Salman was the eldest child of Salman and Sabeen. She was a special needs child. She was a beloved daughter president, and chief executive officer of ARY Digital Network. Sumaiya was a very lovely person who will be always missed by her close ones. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very heartbreaking as no one thought that she would lose her life at a small age. It is very shocking news for family, friends and those who know her. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Was Salman Iqbal Daughter?

Ary Digital Network CEO Salman Iqbal’s eldest daughter Sumaiya Salman is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on 5 May 2023. Her passing news has been confirmed by an official Karachi Kings Facebook Page. Since her passing news came on the internet many people are very saddened and now they must be very curious to know about her cause of death. But currently, there is no information about her cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

On the basis of the report, Sumaiya Salman passed away in Dubai. Her funeral ceremony will be happening today. Sumaiya Salman passing news left many people in shock and pain as no one thought that. Currently, her passing news gaining huge attention from the people. It is very painful news for her family and currently, her family facing a hard time. Many people have been expressing their deep condolences to her family and paying tribute to her on social media platfroms. May Sumaiya’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.