Who Was Sam Versoza Sr? Sam Verzosa’s Father Passed Away

Recently sad and shocking news has come on the internet that a very famous businessman and lawmaker Cong. Sam Verzosa's father Sam Verzosa Sr. has passed away recently. Sam Verzosa Sr. is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday. Sam Verzosa Sr.'s demise news has been confirmed by his loving son Cong. Sam Verzosa on Instagram. Since the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news spread on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet.

As per the report, Cong. Sam Verzosa is a businessman and lawmaker. His father Sam Verzosa Sr is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday, 5 February 2023. Since Sam Verzosa Sr’s passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by this news and currently, they are very curious to know about his cause of death. But still Sam Verzosa Sr’s cause of death was not revealed. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As we already mentioned, Sam Verzosa shared the devastating news on Instagram. He wrote, “I am who I am because of you. guide us always Papa.. thank you for all d learnings.. u can rest now. I promise to ￼make you more proud in heaven!!! I love you, Papa”.And he also shared a story of keeping his dad’s hand until he died. It is very shocking news for Verzosa’s family as they lost a beloved person in the family. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Reportedly, Sam Verzosa Sr was the dad of the very famous businessman and politician Sam Verzosa. Sam Verzosa's full name is Samuel S. Verzosa Jr. He was a co-founder of the multi-level marketing company, Frontrow. Also, he is the House of Representatives Tutok To Win Party-List representative. Since his father's death news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by Sam Verzosa Sr's sudden death. Now many famous personalities and other people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Sam Verzosa Sr's soul rest in peace.