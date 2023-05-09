Who Was Samaresh Majumdar? Renowned Bengali Author Samaresh Majumdar Dies at 79

There is the saddest news is running on the top of the news related to the death of Samaresh Majumdar who passed away at the age of 79 years old. His death news broke the heart of his family, friends, and loved ones who are now expressing their sorrow for his death. His death news is getting too much attention on social media platforms and creating a great buzz on the internet. He was an Indian Bengali writer and now his death is a topic of discussion. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and some more information about his death in this article, so read continuously.

As per the exclusive sources and information, he died on Monday 8 May 2023 and he had been suffering from respiratory ailments in the last days of his life. He took his last breath on Monday evening at about 05:45 pm in the hospital and his death news was announced by his family. He was suffering from bleeding in his brain and he was admitted to the hospital on 25 April 2023. His death news was confirmed by doctors and later his family shared this news publicly. There is not much information available about his death and we will update this article after receiving more news.

Who Was Samaresh Majumdar?

He was born on 10 March 1944 in India and died in a hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, India on 8 May 2023. He was an Indian Bengali writer belongs from West Bengal, India. His real name is written as Samares Mazumdar and he is most popular for his series ‘Animesh’. He was also known for his series ‘Uttoradhikar’, ‘Kaalpurush’, ‘Satkahan’, and ‘Adventures of Detective Arjun’. He spent his childhood years in the tea gardens and completed his school at the Jalpaiguri Zilla School located in Jalpaiguri. He completed his education with a bachelor’s degree in Bengali literature from the Scottish Church College in Kolkata. He was survived by his family but there is not much information about his family members.

Social media is flooded with tributes for his death and many popular social media personalities and political leaders including Mamata Banerjee, and Sukanta Majumdar also expressed their sorrows for his demise. Lots of social media users are sharing various relief thoughts with his family and supporting his family at this painful moment. Currently, no information has been shared about his funeral.