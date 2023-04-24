Who Was Sampath J Ram? Kannada Actor Sampath J Ram Found Dead At Bengaluru Home

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous Kannada TV actor Sampath J Ram has passed away recently. He was a very talented and popular actor who is no longer among his close ones and he took on Saturday at the age of 35. Recently actor passing news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms. His passing news left many people in shock and pain. Now many people are very curious to know about Sampath J Ram and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Sampath J Ram was a very talented Kannada TV actor who is very better known for his best roles in movies and TV shows such as Agnisakshi and Sri Balaji Photo Studio. He was waiting for good chances as an actor. He wanted to touch heights in his career and was very ambitious. He was a very multitalented person who made his career himself and he was very dedicated to his work due to this he achieved huge respect.

Who Was Sampath J Ram?

Kannada TV actor Sampath J Ram is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday, 22 April 2023 when he was only 35 years old. The actor's demise news has been confirmed by his friend Rajesh Dhruva, who is also an actor. Since his passing news came on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his death and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death.

On the basis of the report, actor Sampath J Ram died on April 22, 2023. It is being told that he has committed suicide. He was discovered dead at his house in Bengaluru's Nelamangala. Since his passing news went out many people are very saddened and shocked by his death as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. His funeral service happened on Sunday, 23 April 2023. Many famous personalities and other people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.