Who Was San Jose Lillian Hanan? 1-Year-Olds Killed In Day Care Pool Fall, Family

Recently, a piece of worrying news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that a one-year-old girl from San Jose Lillian Hanan has died. Yes, you heard it right. Within a short period of time, this news has gone viral throughout all news outlets and social networking sites. People are paying too much attention to this news. People are really interested in learning all the details of this tragedy. People follow this news story continually to learn all the pertinent information about this situation. Continue reading to remember every detail that is currently known about the occurrence.

As we told you at the beginning of the article a one-year-old girl from San Jose Lillian Hanan died. This news has not only attracted people’s attention but has also forced people to know the reason behind the death of that girl. Answering this question, let us tell you that according to the information, it has been found that Lillian Hanan and two other children died after falling into a pool at Happy Happy Home Daycare located on the 1000 block of Fleetwood. We know that after hearing this news you must have been scared.

Who Was San Jose Lillian Hanan?

When the police got information about this incident, they reached the spot and started their investigation on this incident. After investigation, the police while giving a statement to the public about this incident said that this accident happened at 9 a.m. on Monday, after which three children were immediately admitted to the nearest hospital for medical treatment. But tragically it is revealed that Lillian and another child were declared dead on arrival and the third child is in danger. As soon as the news of a child’s death came on the internet, every person reading this news became disheartened.

The Santa Clara County Police Department has sealed off the accident area as they continue their investigation into this incident and are working very hard to investigate this matter. However, everyone says that this incident has happened due to the negligence of the parents and after this incident, the parents of the children have been deeply shocked. This incident reminds us of caution and safety, as far as the funeral arrangements of San Jose Lillian Hanan are concerned, no information of any kind has been shared by her parents yet.