Who Was Sandra Day? Justice Sandra Day O’Connor Passes Away, Wiki-Bio, Family

Sandra Day O'Connor, the groundbreaking first woman to serve as a Supreme Court Justice and a crucial swing vote in historic cases, has died at 93 in Phoenix. The court verified that her passing was due to complications related to advanced dementia, possibly Alzheimer's, and a respiratory ailment. March 26, 1930, saw the birth of Sandra Day O'Connor in El Paso, Texas. Raised in Arizona, she navigated obstacles rooted in gender to pursue a legal career.

Despite facing discrimination after graduating from Stanford Law School, she persevered, approaching over 40 law firms before making her impact in Washington. President Reagan nominated O’Connor in 1981, marking her as the first woman on the Supreme Court. Over her more than two-decade service, she distinguished herself as an independent voice, at times aligning with the liberal wing and exerting influence on pivotal court decisions.

Who Was Sandra Day?

While initially maintaining a personal stance against abortion, O’Connor eventually wrote majority opinions endorsing the constitutional right to the procedure. She played a crucial role in supporting affirmative action in college admissions and was a member of the 5-4 majority in Bush v. Gore, a decision that significantly influenced George W. Bush’s presidency in 2000. In 2018, more than ten years following her retirement, O’Connor revealed her retreat from public life following a dementia diagnosis. In 2005, she had disclosed her retirement intentions to stand by her husband, contending with Alzheimer’s disease.



Justice Samuel Alito succeeded her on the Supreme Court. O’Connor became an inspiration for numerous generations of female lawyers, especially the five women who succeeded her on the high court. Chief Justice John Roberts commended her as a “patriot” and a “strong advocate for the rule of law,” acknowledging her influential advocacy for civics education. Sandra Day O’Connor, the trailblazing first woman on the United States Supreme Court and a influential figure in shaping American law from her pivotal position at the court’s ideological center, passed away on Friday in Phoenix at the age of 93.

Growing up in Arizona and spending most of her life there, O'Connor made significant contributions to the legal landscape. In a public letter released in October 2018 at the age of 88, the former justice, who had been absent from public view, disclosed her diagnosis of the early stages of dementia, likely Alzheimer's disease, leading to her withdrawal from public life.