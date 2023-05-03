Who was Savannah Davis? 23-year-old Woman Dies in Jordan River Boating Accident

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that a 23-year-old woman passed away in a boating accident. The 23-year-old lady has been identified as Savannah Davis who is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath on Sunday. Recently the shocking incident came on the internet as soon as this news circulated on the social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines because no one thought that she would lose her life like this. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the Hancock County Coroner's office that the lady passed away in the boating accident. This tragic accident took place in Hancock County on the Jourdan River in which the lady lost her life. It is very painful and shocking news for her close ones as they lost their beloved person and currently, her family requested privacy.

Who was Savannah Davis?

Reportedly, Savannah Davis passed away at Oschner Medical Center Hancock in Bay St. Louis due to blunt force trauma. The lady allegedly lived in Poplarville but is from Gulfport, Miss and she completed her education from Hancock High School in 2018. She was the beloved daughter of Chris Davis and Grace Darrow. She is survived by her parents, two brothers and other family members. She was a very amazing person who was known for her kind nature and she will be always missed by her family, friends, and those who knew her. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Savannah Davis passed away at Oschner Medical Center Hancock in Bay St. Louis due to blunt force trauma. The lady allegedly lived in Poplarville but is from Gulfport, Miss and she completed her education from Hancock High School in 2018. She was the beloved daughter of Chris Davis and Grace Darrow. She is survived by her parents, two brothers and other family members. Savannah Davis's funeral ceremony happened on Thursday, 4 May 2023, at 1:00 pm, at White Funeral Home, Poplarville, Mississippi.