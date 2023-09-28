Who Was Selwyn Romilly? B.C.’s First Black Judge, Passed Away at 83, Obituary

Selwyn Romilly was born on the island of Trinidad in 1940. He moved to Canada in 1960, and his two brothers followed suit soon after. Valmond Romilly went on to become a provincial judge, and Selwyn Romilly’s career took off in 1974 when he was named to the province’s top court. In 1995, he made history by becoming a justice of the highest court in B.C., the Supreme Court. Romilly was a model of professionalism and fairness throughout his career, and when he retired in 2015, it was to end an era, but he left a trail of inspiration. Swipe to know more about him.

Selwyn Romilly passed away, leaving a huge hole in the legal world and the justice system in British Columbia. He was the first-ever Black judge in BC, and his legacy will live on for generations of legal professionals. His life and career are a reminder of all the struggles Black Canadians face when it comes to getting justice. If you want to hear more stories about how Black Canadians have faced anti-black racism and how they've celebrated success within their community, check out CBC's "Being Black In Canada" project. It's a great way to explore the diverse stories and successes of Black Canadians.