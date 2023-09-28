Who Was Selwyn Romilly? B.C.’s First Black Judge, Passed Away at 83, Obituary

Selwyn Romilly, the first Black person ever appointed to a British Columbia provincial court bench and later to the British Columbia Supreme Court, passed away Friday at age 83 after a long battle with cancer, according to his younger brother, Mervyn Romilly. Romilly’s passing has been mourned by many retired judges in British Columbia’s courts, who recognize him as a pioneer in the province’s justice system. Let’s continue to know about the living legend.
Selwyn Romilly was born on the island of Trinidad in 1940. He moved to Canada in 1960, and his two brothers followed suit soon after. Valmond Romilly went on to become a provincial judge, and Selwyn Romilly's career took off in 1974 when he was named to the province's top court. In 1995, he made history by becoming a justice of the highest court in B.C., the Supreme Court. Romilly was a model of professionalism and fairness throughout his career, and when he retired in 2015, it was to end an era, but he left a trail of inspiration.
Who Was Selwyn Romilly?
Selwyn Romilly passed away, leaving a huge hole in the legal world and the justice system in British Columbia. He was the first-ever Black judge in BC, and his legacy will live on for generations of legal professionals. His life and career are a reminder of all the struggles Black Canadians face when it comes to getting justice. If you want to hear more stories about how Black Canadians have faced anti-black racism and how they've celebrated success within their community, check out CBC's "Being Black In Canada" project. It's a great way to explore the diverse stories and successes of Black Canadians.
Selwyn Romilly's death is a huge loss, but his story will live on for generations to come. He was one of the first Black judges in BC, and he was a trailblazer for others. He stood up for justice and equality, and the legal community, as well as all those he touched, will always remember him for that. His journey wasn't always easy, but his accomplishments speak to the strength of determination and perseverance. We'll always remember Selwyn Romilly for his work in the justice system and his dedication to fairness. As we grieve the passing of a trailblazer, let's also think about all the work that's been done and still needs to be done to make our society more equal and inclusive.
