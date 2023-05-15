Who Was Serge Kimoni? Soccer Player Serge Kimoni Passed Away at 58, Obituary

We feel sad to share that Serge Kimoni is no more between us. He was a Scoccer Player. His demise news left everyone shocked. This news is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention. He was a well-known football player. This news is making headlines on every social media. The football community is paying tribute to the player and sharing condolence with his family. This is a very big loss for the football community. We all lost a player. People have many quarries regarding this news. How he died? Was the cause of his death? Was he suffering from any serious disease? If you want to know the complete information about this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s read in detail.

As per reports, a football player Serge Kimoni died. He was a well-known Belgian soccer football player. His role was a defender in the right-back position. He left this world at the age of 58. He played in RFC Seraing and Club Brugge. He mostly used his right foot when he played. His right foot was very strong and powerful. He played for several clubs. He was a very hardworking and passionate person. He was very popular in the football community.

Who Was Serge Kimoni?

according to the sources, after hearing this death news the entire social media was shocked. His death news is circulating on the internet. If you are searching for his cause of death so let us tell you that he died in a road accident according to Wikipedia. His death news is soon revealed on the internet. His sudden demise news left the entire football world in shock. They are mourning a soccer star. He always inspired his younger. He was a temperamental football player. He always supported his teammates in their tough times.

As per reports, his case is not disclosed and still investigation is ongoing. He passed away road accident. He did very hard work to enter the football team. He was competitive with the players Jean-Marie and N’Gombo. He won many football competitions. He started his football career in 1982. Further, due to some reason, he was removed from the Entente Rechaintoise youth series. Moreover, he fought in Seresien’s team at the age of 17 years old. His football journey was unmemorable. His hard work never be forgotten. He was a good football player. May his soul rest in peace. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update on the same site.